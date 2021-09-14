Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Position in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,842 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 165.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AUB opened at $34.56 on Tuesday. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 12 month low of $19.61 and a 12 month high of $42.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.32. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 35.22% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $172.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.90 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.34%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.50.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in offering community banking services. Its services include checking, savings, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, treasury management, business eBanking, and wealth management.

