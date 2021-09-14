Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,059 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Preferred Bank were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,416,000. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC raised its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 161.0% in the 1st quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 142,553 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,078,000 after purchasing an additional 87,934 shares in the last quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 265,897 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,932,000 after purchasing an additional 84,595 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,026,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 32.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 170,085 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,831,000 after acquiring an additional 41,307 shares during the period. 74.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Preferred Bank alerts:

Preferred Bank stock opened at $61.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $928.28 million, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.85. Preferred Bank has a twelve month low of $30.65 and a twelve month high of $69.44.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $45.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.81 million. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 37.52%. Equities analysts anticipate that Preferred Bank will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 6th. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.69%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Preferred Bank Company Profile

Preferred Bank operates as an independent commercial bank. It offers real estate financing for residential, commercial, industrial, and other income producing properties. Its business and consumer products include checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. The firm also offers treasury management services such as account reconciliation, remote deposit, cash and check courier services, merchant processing, and ACH credit origination.

Further Reading: Earnings Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.