Michael Robert Martin Sells 7,500 Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:AUP) Stock

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:AUP) (NASDAQ:AUPH) Director Michael Robert Martin sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.89, for a total transaction of C$179,190.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 142,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,412,351.01.

Michael Robert Martin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 26th, Michael Robert Martin sold 22,500 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.51, for a total transaction of C$528,957.00.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Michael Robert Martin sold 5,000 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.41, for a total transaction of C$87,073.00.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Michael Robert Martin sold 5,000 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.01, for a total transaction of C$85,050.00.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of C$11.77 and a one year high of C$26.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$15.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$16.66. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.32. The company has a current ratio of 11.93, a quick ratio of 11.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$23.00 price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

