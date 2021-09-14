Insider Selling: ProntoForms Co. (CVE:PFM) Director Sells C$11,511.28 in Stock

ProntoForms Co. (CVE:PFM) Director Edward Anthony Ogonek sold 11,176 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.03, for a total value of C$11,511.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 219,824 shares in the company, valued at C$226,418.72.
CVE PFM opened at C$1.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$130.72 million and a PE ratio of -26.15. ProntoForms Co. has a one year low of C$0.65 and a one year high of C$1.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 458.27, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.32.
About ProntoForms
See Also: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for ProntoForms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProntoForms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.