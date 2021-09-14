Insider Selling: ProntoForms Co. (CVE:PFM) Director Sells C$11,511.28 in Stock

ProntoForms Co. (CVE:PFM) Director Edward Anthony Ogonek sold 11,176 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.03, for a total value of C$11,511.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 219,824 shares in the company, valued at C$226,418.72.

CVE PFM opened at C$1.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$130.72 million and a PE ratio of -26.15. ProntoForms Co. has a one year low of C$0.65 and a one year high of C$1.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 458.27, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Get ProntoForms alerts:

About ProntoForms

ProntoForms Corporation researches, develops, and markets mobile business solutions enterprises to automate field sales, field service, and other field data collection business processes. Its ProntoForms mobile workflow management app solution that enables remote workers to collect data on a mobile device; access company data in the field; and automatically share the results with back-office systems, cloud services, and people, as well as companies to track, analyze, and enhance processes.

See Also: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for ProntoForms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProntoForms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.