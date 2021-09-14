Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) CEO Anthony Hunt Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) CEO Anthony Hunt sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.75, for a total value of $7,368,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ RGEN opened at $289.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.77 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.58. Repligen Co. has a 52 week low of $138.00 and a 52 week high of $297.58.
Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $162.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.24 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 19.65%. The company’s revenue was up 86.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RGEN shares. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Repligen from $251.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Stephens raised their price target on Repligen from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.60.
Repligen Company Profile
Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.
Featured Story: Why is momentum important to successful trading?
Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.