Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) CEO Anthony Hunt Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) CEO Anthony Hunt sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.75, for a total value of $7,368,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ RGEN opened at $289.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.77 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.58. Repligen Co. has a 52 week low of $138.00 and a 52 week high of $297.58.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $162.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.24 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 19.65%. The company’s revenue was up 86.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGEN. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Repligen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Repligen by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Repligen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Repligen by 1,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Repligen by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 206 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 83.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RGEN shares. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Repligen from $251.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Stephens raised their price target on Repligen from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.60.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

