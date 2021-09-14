Altitude Group plc (LON:ALT) Insider Martin Roy Varley Buys 39,336 Shares

Altitude Group plc (LON:ALT) insider Martin Roy Varley acquired 39,336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 37 ($0.48) per share, with a total value of £14,554.32 ($19,015.31).

Shares of LON:ALT opened at GBX 42 ($0.55) on Tuesday. Altitude Group plc has a one year low of GBX 9.88 ($0.13) and a one year high of GBX 58 ($0.76). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 32.72 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 38.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market cap of £29.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.82.

Get Altitude Group alerts:

About Altitude Group

Altitude Group plc provides technology and information solutions in North America and the United Kingdom. The company offers patented technology platform to its network with a built-in supply chain, as well as combines an e-commerce trading platform with a cloud-based CRM and order management system for business intelligence requirements; e-commerce website solutions with in-built patented online designer and pre-loaded product databases; patented online design solutions; and virtual sample services that allow personalized design on a product with imprint technique.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Altitude Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altitude Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.