The Kroger (NYSE:KR) Price Target Increased to $40.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) had its target price lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday. Northcoast Research lifted their price target on shares of The Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The Kroger from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.37.

Get The Kroger alerts:

Shares of KR stock opened at $42.88 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $32.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.39. The Kroger has a 12-month low of $30.35 and a 12-month high of $47.99.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $31.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.69 billion. The Kroger had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Kroger will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from The Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The Kroger’s payout ratio is presently 24.21%.

The Kroger announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 14,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total value of $569,931.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 272,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,784,768.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total transaction of $43,853.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunflower Bank N.A. bought a new stake in The Kroger during the second quarter valued at $439,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its position in The Kroger by 52.3% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 40,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 14,026 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its position in The Kroger by 29.5% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 28,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in The Kroger by 28.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,077,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC boosted its position in The Kroger by 4.0% during the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 15,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for The Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.