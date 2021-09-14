PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust. The Company operates as a specialty finance company that will invest primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. The company seeks to acquire primarily troubled home mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities from FDIC liquidations of failed banks, US Treasury Legacy Loans Program auctions, and direct acquisitions from mortgage and insurance companies and foreign banks. The Company’s objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation. The Company focuses on investing in mortgage loans, a substantial portion of which may be distressed and acquired at discounts to their unpaid principal balances. PennyMac is managed by investment adviser PNMAC Capital Management and offers primary and special loan servicing through PennyMac Loan Services. “

Get PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

PMT has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.10.

NYSE:PMT opened at $19.81 on Tuesday. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a one year low of $14.79 and a one year high of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.72.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.25). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 38.61% and a return on equity of 14.15%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth $97,000. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.