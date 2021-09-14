Critical Analysis: Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) versus Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A)

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) and Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

26.9% of Akoya Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Akoya Biosciences and Agilent Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akoya Biosciences N/A N/A N/A Agilent Technologies 16.12% 26.12% 12.63%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Akoya Biosciences and Agilent Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akoya Biosciences 0 0 4 0 3.00 Agilent Technologies 0 2 20 0 2.91

Akoya Biosciences currently has a consensus price target of $25.50, indicating a potential upside of 74.54%. Agilent Technologies has a consensus price target of $134.98, indicating a potential downside of 21.56%. Given Akoya Biosciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Akoya Biosciences is more favorable than Agilent Technologies.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Akoya Biosciences and Agilent Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akoya Biosciences $42.44 million 12.79 -$16.71 million N/A N/A Agilent Technologies $5.34 billion 9.76 $719.00 million $3.28 52.46

Agilent Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Akoya Biosciences.

Summary

Agilent Technologies beats Akoya Biosciences on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Akoya Biosciences

Akoya Biosciences, Inc., a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research. The company offers single-cell imaging solutions that allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and treatment response. It provides two distinct solutions, the CODEX and Phenoptics platforms, to serve the diverse needs of researchers across discovery, translational, and clinical research. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level. The Diagnostics and Genomics segment consists of activity providing active pharmaceutical ingredients for oligo-based therapeutics, as well as solutions that include reagents, instruments, software and consumables. The Agilent CrossLab segment includes startup, operational, training and compliance support, software as a service, and asset management and consultative services. The company was founded in May 1999 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

