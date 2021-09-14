Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 775 Shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,440 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in WD-40 in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in WD-40 in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in WD-40 by 89.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 125 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in WD-40 in the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its stake in WD-40 by 3,375.0% in the first quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WDFC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on WD-40 from $295.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

NASDAQ:WDFC opened at $231.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 39.23 and a beta of -0.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $242.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $259.63. WD-40 has a fifty-two week low of $183.55 and a fifty-two week high of $333.42.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.37. WD-40 had a return on equity of 44.96% and a net margin of 16.82%. The business had revenue of $136.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that WD-40 will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Geoffrey Holdsworth sold 1,345 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.93, for a total transaction of $324,050.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Garry O. Ridge sold 24,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.17, for a total value of $5,933,104.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,533 shares in the company, valued at $22,744,419.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,819 shares of company stock worth $8,295,770 over the last ninety days. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WD-40 Co engages in the development and sale of products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment consists of the Unites States, Canada and Latin America.

