Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 24,713 Shares of Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,713 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cronos Group were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 6.0% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 32,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Cronos Group by 16.3% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cronos Group by 30.0% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 13,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Cronos Group by 2.6% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 132,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301 shares during the period. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. grew its stake in Cronos Group by 33.3% in the first quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Cronos Group alerts:

Cronos Group stock opened at $6.05 on Tuesday. Cronos Group Inc. has a one year low of $4.91 and a one year high of $15.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -14.76 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.98 and its 200 day moving average is $8.11.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.22. Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 258.59%. The company had revenue of $15.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Cronos Group’s revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cronos Group Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CRON shares. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Cronos Group from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut Cronos Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Raymond James set a $11.00 target price on Cronos Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.92.

Cronos Group Company Profile

Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON).

Receive News & Ratings for Cronos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cronos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.