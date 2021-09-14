Morgan Stanley Has $665,000 Holdings in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDMO)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDMO) by 1,047.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,797 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,507 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF by 189.2% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $553,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,121,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FDMO opened at $50.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.78. Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.05 and a fifty-two week high of $51.83.

