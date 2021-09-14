Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 2,059 Shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,254 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.23% of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SRET. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 10.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 4,087 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $892,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 492,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,701,000 after buying an additional 48,937 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its holdings in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 71,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 10,686 shares during the period.

Shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF stock opened at $9.72 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.79. Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $7.43 and a 52-week high of $10.34.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd.

