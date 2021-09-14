Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,439 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,724 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honda Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at $23,895,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honda Motor by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 9,240 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Honda Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Honda Motor by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 47,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after buying an additional 2,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honda Motor by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HMC opened at $31.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.26. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $23.10 and a 52-week high of $33.42. The firm has a market cap of $53.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.55 and its 200 day moving average is $31.06.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.44. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $32.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $97.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet raised Honda Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th.

About Honda Motor

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories.

