Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 2,634 Shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,856 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,634 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.28% of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 126,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 8,370 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 8.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PMM stock opened at $8.52 on Tuesday. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $7.55 and a twelve month high of $8.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.60 and a 200 day moving average of $8.44.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.032 per share. This represents a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in investing in healthcare, education, industrials, and housing sectors. The company was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

