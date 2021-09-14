Alliancebernstein L.P. Grows Position in Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) by 42.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,504 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Equinox Gold were worth $105,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in Equinox Gold by 29.8% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 178,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after buying an additional 40,909 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp lifted its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 1.3% during the first quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 223,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Equinox Gold by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 499,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,982,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equinox Gold in the first quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Equinox Gold by 7.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 3,598 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$17.50 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$16.75 to C$14.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equinox Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.75.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EQX opened at $7.23 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Equinox Gold Corp. has a 1-year low of $5.90 and a 1-year high of $13.29.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $226.22 million for the quarter. Equinox Gold had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 50.08%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Equinox Gold Corp. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. Its projects include mesquite gold mine, aurizona gold mine, castle mountain, and copper projects. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Article: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.