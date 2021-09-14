Morgan Stanley Sells 8,204 Shares of Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY)

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in shares of Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 134,923 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,204 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Accuray were worth $668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Accuray by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 14,496 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Accuray by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 138,444 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Accuray by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,897 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Accuray by 211.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,983 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 6,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Accuray by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,300,939 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,440,000 after acquiring an additional 6,821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ARAY opened at $3.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.43 and a beta of 1.86. Accuray Incorporated has a twelve month low of $2.22 and a twelve month high of $6.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $110.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.65 million. Accuray had a positive return on equity of 4.91% and a negative net margin of 1.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Accuray Incorporated will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Accuray news, CEO Joshua Levine bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.63 per share, with a total value of $54,450.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,097,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,985,380.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Byron C. Scott bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.65 per share, for a total transaction of $36,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 42,500 shares of company stock worth $154,650 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

ARAY has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet cut Accuray from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Accuray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Accuray Profile

Accuray, Inc is a radiation oncology company. It engages in the development, manufacture and sale of treatment solutions that includes cyberKnife and tomo therapy systems, designed to deliver radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiation therapy, intensity modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy and adaptive radiation therapy.

