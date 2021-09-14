Morgan Stanley Buys New Holdings in Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:TMKRU)

Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:TMKRU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 68,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tastemaker Acquisition during the first quarter worth $1,200,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tastemaker Acquisition during the first quarter worth $5,324,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition during the first quarter worth $500,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition during the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition during the first quarter worth $1,478,000.

Shares of TMKRU stock opened at $10.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.09 and its 200-day moving average is $10.09. Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.83 and a 52 week high of $11.00.

Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the restaurant, hospitality, and related technology and services sectors.

