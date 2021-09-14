Brokerages Expect McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $466.70 Million

Brokerages expect that McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) will post $466.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for McAfee’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $466.20 million to $467.00 million. McAfee reported sales of $728.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that McAfee will report full-year sales of $1.96 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $2.18 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.06 billion to $2.09 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover McAfee.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $467.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.98 million. McAfee’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MCFE shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of McAfee in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of McAfee from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of McAfee from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of McAfee from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.54.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCFE. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of McAfee by 64,071.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,339,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335,394 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of McAfee by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,159,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233,809 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of McAfee during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,387,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of McAfee by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,901,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of McAfee by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,253,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,146,000 after purchasing an additional 597,920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

MCFE stock opened at $21.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion and a PE ratio of -64.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.85 and its 200-day moving average is $25.62. McAfee has a 1 year low of $14.80 and a 1 year high of $32.83.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $4.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. McAfee’s payout ratio is currently 34.85%.

About McAfee

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

