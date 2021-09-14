Morgan Stanley Sells 12,819 Shares of Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD)

Morgan Stanley cut its position in shares of Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,819 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Friedman Industries were worth $701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Friedman Industries by 2.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 87,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Friedman Industries alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Friedman Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN FRD opened at $12.60 on Tuesday. Friedman Industries, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $5.55 and a 12 month high of $15.63. The company has a market cap of $86.93 million, a PE ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.67.

Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.58). Friedman Industries had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 14.00%. The business had revenue of $49.21 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%.

In other news, CEO Mike J. Taylor purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.86 per share, with a total value of $51,440.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mike J. Taylor acquired 4,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.95 per share, with a total value of $49,520.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,144 shares in the company, valued at $1,423,770.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 9,144 shares of company stock valued at $113,661 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Friedman Industries Profile

Friedman Industries, Inc engages in the provision of manufacture and trade of steel products. It operates through the Coil and Tubular segments. The Coil segment produces and markets hot-rolled steel and coils. The Tubular segment focuses on the operation of two electric resistance welded pipe mills with a combined outside diameter.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD).

Receive News & Ratings for Friedman Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Friedman Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.