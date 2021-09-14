Morgan Stanley Lowers Stock Holdings in Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS)

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in shares of Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) by 60.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 241,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 363,825 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.22% of Golden Star Resources worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Golden Star Resources by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 6,346 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in Golden Star Resources by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 75,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 25,137 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in Golden Star Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Golden Star Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Golden Star Resources by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 511,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 70,016 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GSS opened at $2.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.90. Golden Star Resources Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $2.04 and a fifty-two week high of $5.09. The stock has a market cap of $290.47 million, a PE ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). Golden Star Resources had a positive return on equity of 129.79% and a negative net margin of 23.44%. The business had revenue of $64.39 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Golden Star Resources Ltd. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GSS has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Golden Star Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Golden Star Resources from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Golden Star Resources from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Golden Star Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $5.50 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.05.

Golden Star Resources Ltd. engages in gold mining and exploration activities. It owns and operates the Wassa and Prestea mines situated in Ghana. The firm also operates through the following segments: Wassa, Bogoso or Prestea, Other, and Corporate. The company was founded by David A. Fennell on May 15, 1992 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

