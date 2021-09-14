San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley trimmed its holdings in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) by 2.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 183,583 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,352 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust were worth $727,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 82.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 16,503 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SJT opened at $4.64 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.77. The firm has a market cap of $216.27 million, a P/E ratio of 41.55 and a beta of 0.76. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a 52-week low of $2.45 and a 52-week high of $6.14.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.0377 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.75%.

Separately, TheStreet raised San Juan Basin Royalty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st.

About San Juan Basin Royalty Trust

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust engages in the provision of express trust services. The company was founded on November 1, 1980 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

