Morgan Stanley Sells 97,924 Shares of United States Brent Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:BNO)

Morgan Stanley lessened its stake in shares of United States Brent Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:BNO) by 67.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,924 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.26% of United States Brent Oil Fund worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BNO. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of United States Brent Oil Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $159,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of United States Brent Oil Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $172,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in United States Brent Oil Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in United States Brent Oil Fund by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 10,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in United States Brent Oil Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $591,000.

Shares of BNO opened at $19.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.80. United States Brent Oil Fund LP has a 52-week low of $9.34 and a 52-week high of $19.78.

