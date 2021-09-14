Morgan Stanley Buys 35,082 Shares of Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV) by 132.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 61,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,082 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Revlon were worth $759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of REV. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Revlon during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Revlon by 114.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Revlon by 152.7% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Revlon by 197.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Revlon in the first quarter worth $132,000. Institutional investors own 9.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE REV opened at $10.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.05. The stock has a market cap of $580.53 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 2.84. Revlon, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.96 and a 1 year high of $19.00.

Revlon (NYSE:REV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $497.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Revlon, Inc. will post -4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Revlon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Revlon Company Profile

Revlon, Inc manufactures and sells beauty and personal care products. The firm’s products include cosmetics, hair color, hair care and hair treatments, beauty tools, men’s grooming products, anti-perspirant deodorants, fragrances, skincare and other beauty care products. It operates its business through the following segments: Revlon, Elizabeth Arden, Portfolio and Fragrances.

