LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) Given a €85.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) has been given a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective by equities research analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 31.33% from the company’s current price.

LXS has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Barclays set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €78.00 ($91.76) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €70.71 ($83.19).

Shares of ETR:LXS opened at €64.72 ($76.14) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.88. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €42.34 ($49.81) and a 52-week high of €67.38 ($79.27). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €60.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €61.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.37, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.21.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

