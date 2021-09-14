eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) versus Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) Financial Review

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) and Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

Get eGain alerts:

This table compares eGain and Qumu’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio eGain $78.29 million 4.47 $6.96 million $0.21 53.33 Qumu $29.07 million 1.66 -$9.20 million ($0.51) -5.35

eGain has higher revenue and earnings than Qumu. Qumu is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than eGain, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares eGain and Qumu’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets eGain 8.89% 17.29% 7.50% Qumu -57.97% -100.99% -34.48%

Risk & Volatility

eGain has a beta of 0.35, indicating that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Qumu has a beta of 1.52, indicating that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.1% of eGain shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.4% of Qumu shares are held by institutional investors. 34.4% of eGain shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.5% of Qumu shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for eGain and Qumu, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score eGain 0 2 3 0 2.60 Qumu 0 2 1 0 2.33

eGain currently has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 25.00%. Qumu has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 119.78%. Given Qumu’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Qumu is more favorable than eGain.

Summary

eGain beats Qumu on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About eGain

eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy and Gunjan Sinha in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

About Qumu

Qumu Corp. provides the software solutions to create, manage, secure, distribute and measure the success of live and on-demand video for the enterprise. It offers enterprise video content management software solutions, hardware, maintenance and support, and professional and other services. The company platform enables global organizations to drive employee engagement, increase access to video, and modernize the workplace by providing a more efficient and effective way to share knowledge. Qumu was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Receive News & Ratings for eGain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eGain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.