Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $42.79 Million

Equities analysts expect that Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) will post $42.79 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cambridge Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $42.77 million to $42.80 million. Cambridge Bancorp reported sales of $45.90 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cambridge Bancorp will report full year sales of $171.32 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $171.30 million to $171.35 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $177.48 million, with estimates ranging from $175.76 million to $179.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cambridge Bancorp.

Get Cambridge Bancorp alerts:

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.18. Cambridge Bancorp had a net margin of 29.51% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The business had revenue of $43.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.13 million.

Several analysts have commented on CATC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $93.50 price objective (down from $105.00) on shares of Cambridge Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.88.

Shares of NASDAQ CATC opened at $84.10 on Tuesday. Cambridge Bancorp has a 12 month low of $47.75 and a 12 month high of $89.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.39. The stock has a market cap of $585.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.36%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CATC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 54,217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 6,622 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 282,286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,802,000 after purchasing an additional 67,192 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. increased its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 88,019 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,422,000 after acquiring an additional 26,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,375 shares of the bank’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.62% of the company’s stock.

Cambridge Bancorp Company Profile

Cambridge Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services. It focuses on the wealth management, commercial banking, residential lending, and personal banking services. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cambridge Bancorp (CATC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cambridge Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambridge Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.