Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) in a research report report published on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $171.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NTLA. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Chardan Capital increased their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $130.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $143.38.

NASDAQ:NTLA opened at $154.32 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.96 and a beta of 2.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $152.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.40. Intellia Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $18.81 and a 1-year high of $202.73.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.40). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 442.58% and a negative return on equity of 39.01%. The company had revenue of $6.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.61) earnings per share. Intellia Therapeutics’s revenue was down 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics will post -3.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, EVP David Lebwohl sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.05, for a total transaction of $393,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $523,483.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Laura Sepp-Lorenzino sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.24, for a total transaction of $3,594,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 833,279 shares of company stock valued at $117,165,467. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 112,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,062,000 after buying an additional 32,429 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,003,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,504,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 31,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 11,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $422,000. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

