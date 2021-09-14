Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $86.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on WELL. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Welltower from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Welltower from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Welltower from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $82.45.

Welltower stock opened at $88.22 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $37.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Welltower has a twelve month low of $51.22 and a twelve month high of $89.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.24.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.71). Welltower had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 4.76%. Equities analysts anticipate that Welltower will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.54%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WELL. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in Welltower during the second quarter worth $25,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in Welltower during the first quarter worth $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Welltower during the second quarter worth $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Welltower during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Welltower during the second quarter worth $41,000. 93.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

