Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Receives Neutral Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Pearson (NYSE:PSO) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Pearson from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pearson from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Get Pearson alerts:

Shares of Pearson stock opened at $10.21 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.32. Pearson has a 52 week low of $6.13 and a 52 week high of $12.39.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. Pearson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.65%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Pearson by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pearson by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Pearson by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 42,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Pearson by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 33,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Pearson by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Pearson Company Profile

Pearson Plc engages in the business of education, business information, and consumer publishing markets. It operates through the following segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North American Courseware, and International. The Global Online Learning segment offers virtual schools and online program management.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.