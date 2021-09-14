Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Laidlaw

Laidlaw started coverage on shares of Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on VINC. Chardan Capital reduced their price target on Vincerx Pharma from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. B. Riley started coverage on Vincerx Pharma in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vincerx Pharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Get Vincerx Pharma alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VINC opened at $16.89 on Monday. Vincerx Pharma has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $26.75. The stock has a market cap of $295.93 million and a P/E ratio of -8.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.92.

Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.18. On average, analysts forecast that Vincerx Pharma will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Tom C. Thomas purchased 2,000 shares of Vincerx Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.58 per share, for a total transaction of $25,160.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 205,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,585,466.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew I. Mcdonald bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.38 per share, with a total value of $247,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 23,000 shares of company stock worth $284,720. Company insiders own 49.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tang Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vincerx Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $9,650,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Vincerx Pharma during the first quarter worth about $1,508,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vincerx Pharma during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Vincerx Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vincerx Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,813,000. 69.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vincerx Pharma

Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops new therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is VIP152 that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat solid tumors. Its preclinical stage product candidates include VIP217 for solid tumors; VIP236 to treat multiple solid tumors; VIP943 for the treatment of leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and VIP924 for treating B-cell malignancies.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Vincerx Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vincerx Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.