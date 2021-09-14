Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.53.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TRMLF shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$40.00 to C$47.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$54.25 to C$55.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$47.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

TRMLF opened at $31.54 on Tuesday. Tourmaline Oil has a 1 year low of $11.73 and a 1 year high of $31.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.91.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.5429 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.88%. This is a boost from Tourmaline Oil’s previous dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

