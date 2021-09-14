Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Price Target to $270.00

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $245.00 to $270.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ALB. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Albemarle from $218.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Albemarle from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Albemarle from $250.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank upgraded Albemarle from a sell rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $115.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Albemarle from $180.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $199.95.

ALB stock opened at $229.13 on Monday. Albemarle has a 1 year low of $79.06 and a 1 year high of $253.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $213.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.87. The firm has a market cap of $26.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.14, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.57.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $773.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $787.72 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 21.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Albemarle will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.86%.

In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,338 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.69, for a total value of $221,693.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,796,438.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 9,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.41, for a total transaction of $2,288,943.61. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,370,759.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,534 shares of company stock valued at $5,298,393 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,484,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Albemarle by 1,204.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 313 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Albemarle by 7.5% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 19,476 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Albemarle by 29.6% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,771 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Albemarle by 10.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 125,214 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $18,296,000 after acquiring an additional 11,776 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

