Anglo American’s (NGLOY) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Anglo American from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anglo American from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.55.

Shares of Anglo American stock opened at $21.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.46. Anglo American has a 12 month low of $11.47 and a 12 month high of $24.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 2.11%. Anglo American’s payout ratio is 134.40%.

About Anglo American

Anglo American Plc is a mining company, which engages in the exploration and mining of precious base metals and ferrous metals. The company operates through the following segments: De Beers, Copper, Platinum Group Metals, Iron Ore, Coal, Nickel and Manganese, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Ernest Oppenheimer in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

