Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $41.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CBWBF. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.11.

Shares of CBWBF stock opened at $28.52 on Monday. Canadian Western Bank has a 1 year low of $17.99 and a 1 year high of $31.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.70 and its 200-day moving average is $27.70.

Canadian Western Bank engages in the provision of banking services for small and medium size companies. The firm provides commercial banking and financial services for business banking, personal banking or wealth management. It also offers full-service personal banking options, including checking and savings accounts, loans, mortgages, and investment products.

