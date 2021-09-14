Gamma Communications (OTCMKTS:GAMCF) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Gamma Communications (OTCMKTS:GAMCF) from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of GAMCF opened at $28.54 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.32. Gamma Communications has a 1 year low of $28.54 and a 1 year high of $28.73.

Gamma Communications Company Profile

Gamma Communications plc provides communications and software services for small, medium, and large sized business. It offers strategic services, such as collaboration, cloud PBX, SIP trunking, inbound call control, and network services; enabling services, including ethernet, broadband, and mobile; and traditional call and line services.

