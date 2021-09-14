Gamma Communications (OTCMKTS:GAMCF) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Gamma Communications (OTCMKTS:GAMCF) from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of GAMCF opened at $28.54 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.32. Gamma Communications has a 1 year low of $28.54 and a 1 year high of $28.73.
Gamma Communications Company Profile
