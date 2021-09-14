Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) in a report published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $64.00 price target on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on LYFT. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Lyft in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lyft from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wedbush reissued a buy rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Lyft in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Lyft from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $69.94.

Shares of LYFT stock opened at $51.84 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.44 and a 200 day moving average of $56.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.45 and a beta of 2.28. Lyft has a twelve month low of $21.34 and a twelve month high of $68.28.

In related news, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 15,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.71, for a total value of $778,239.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Logan Green sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total value of $1,753,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Lyft by 2.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,626,991 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,368,480,000 after purchasing an additional 644,051 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Lyft by 8.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,235,853 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $899,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,849 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Lyft by 10.3% during the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 7,148,228 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $432,324,000 after acquiring an additional 669,481 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Lyft by 174.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,104,303 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $369,188,000 after acquiring an additional 3,881,438 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Lyft by 7.9% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,201,931 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $254,133,000 after acquiring an additional 308,560 shares during the period. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

