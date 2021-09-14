MGM China (OTCMKTS:MCHVF) Upgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein to Outperform

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of MGM China (OTCMKTS:MCHVF) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

MCHVF stock opened at $1.05 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.16 and its 200 day moving average is $1.47. MGM China has a 1-year low of $0.96 and a 1-year high of $1.90.

About MGM China

MGM China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the development, ownership, and operation of gaming and lodging resorts in the Greater China region. The company develops and operates casino games of chance and other casino games, and related hotel and resort facilities, as well as provides hotel management services; and develops integrated resorts in Macau.

