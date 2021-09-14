MGM China (OTCMKTS:MCHVF) Upgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein to Outperform

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of MGM China (OTCMKTS:MCHVF) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
MCHVF stock opened at $1.05 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.16 and its 200 day moving average is $1.47. MGM China has a 1-year low of $0.96 and a 1-year high of $1.90.
About MGM China
