HSBC Lowers Aker Carbon Capture ASA (OTCMKTS:AKCCF) to Hold

HSBC lowered shares of Aker Carbon Capture ASA (OTCMKTS:AKCCF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AKCCF. Citigroup assumed coverage on Aker Carbon Capture ASA in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Aker Carbon Capture ASA in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Aker Carbon Capture ASA in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. began coverage on Aker Carbon Capture ASA in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Aker Carbon Capture ASA in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an equal weight rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aker Carbon Capture ASA has an average rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS:AKCCF opened at $2.85 on Monday. Aker Carbon Capture ASA has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $4.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.42.

Aker Carbon Capture AS provides products, technology, and solutions within the field of carbon capture technologies, utilization, and storage. The company's carbon capture process uses a mixture of water and organic amine solvents to absorb the CO2 that can be applied on emissions from various sources, including gas, cement, refineries, and waste-to-energy through to hydrogen and other process industries.

