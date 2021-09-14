HSBC Lowers Aker Carbon Capture ASA (OTCMKTS:AKCCF) to Hold

HSBC lowered shares of Aker Carbon Capture ASA (OTCMKTS:AKCCF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AKCCF. Citigroup assumed coverage on Aker Carbon Capture ASA in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Aker Carbon Capture ASA in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Aker Carbon Capture ASA in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. began coverage on Aker Carbon Capture ASA in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Aker Carbon Capture ASA in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an equal weight rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aker Carbon Capture ASA has an average rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS:AKCCF opened at $2.85 on Monday. Aker Carbon Capture ASA has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $4.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.42.

Aker Carbon Capture ASA Company Profile

Aker Carbon Capture AS provides products, technology, and solutions within the field of carbon capture technologies, utilization, and storage. The company's carbon capture process uses a mixture of water and organic amine solvents to absorb the CO2 that can be applied on emissions from various sources, including gas, cement, refineries, and waste-to-energy through to hydrogen and other process industries.

