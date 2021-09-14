Village Farms International (TSE:VFF) Now Covered by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Village Farms International (TSE:VFF) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a C$16.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Village Farms International to C$34.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

TSE VFF opened at C$10.98 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$939.49 million and a P/E ratio of -140.77. Village Farms International has a 1 year low of C$5.71 and a 1 year high of C$25.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$11.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.06, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.32.

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

