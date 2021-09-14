Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF) Raised to Hold at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on STLFF. Barclays began coverage on shares of Stillfront Group AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. DNB Markets began coverage on shares of Stillfront Group AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Stillfront Group AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

OTCMKTS:STLFF opened at $7.20 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.03. Stillfront Group AB has a 1-year low of $5.51 and a 1-year high of $14.48.

Stillfront Group AB (publ), through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, publishes, and distributes digital games in Europe, North America, the United Kingdom, and the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's games portfolio include Albion Online, Battle pirates, Big Farm: Mobile Harvest, BitLife, eRepublik.com, Call of War, Conflict of Nations: World War 3, Goodgame Empire, Hollywood Story, Home Design Makeover!, Imperia Online, My Story, Nida Harb 3, OFM, Property Brothers Home Design, Shakes & Fidget, Siege: World War II, The Horus Heresy: Legions, and Trivia Star.

