Centamin (LON:CEY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $88.91

Centamin plc (LON:CEY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 88.91 ($1.16) and last traded at GBX 94.63 ($1.24), with a volume of 1506925 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 91.40 ($1.19).

A number of research firms have weighed in on CEY. Liberum Capital restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 82 ($1.07) price objective on shares of Centamin in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.96) price target on shares of Centamin in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.96) price target on shares of Centamin in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 138 ($1.80) price target on shares of Centamin in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 126 ($1.65).

The company has a market cap of £1.07 billion and a PE ratio of 10.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 100.70 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 106.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This is an increase from Centamin’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.72%. Centamin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.03%.

About Centamin (LON:CEY)

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

