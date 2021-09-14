Woodside Petroleum (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) Upgraded to “Buy” by CLSA

CLSA upgraded shares of Woodside Petroleum (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, TipRanks reports. CLSA currently has $21.28 price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS WOPEY opened at $14.46 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.73 and a 200-day moving average of $17.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.03. Woodside Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $11.90 and a fifty-two week high of $21.47.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 3.02%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Woodside Petroleum stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Woodside Petroleum Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,623,277 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,866 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.17% of Woodside Petroleum worth $27,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Woodside Petroleum Company Profile

Woodside Petroleum Ltd. engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and production of hydrocarbon and oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: North West Shelf, Pluto, Australia Oil, Wheatstone, and Others. The North West segment engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production and sale of liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas and crude oil from the North West Shelf ventures.

