RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

RBB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RBB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Stephens cut RBB Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $27.50 to $26.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

In related news, EVP Simon Pang sold 9,102 shares of RBB Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total transaction of $233,830.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,247,456.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 21.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RBB Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $23,212,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 286,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,951,000 after purchasing an additional 99,997 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,250,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,339,000 after purchasing an additional 77,822 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 79.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 149,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 66,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RBB Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $776,000. Institutional investors own 35.60% of the company’s stock.

RBB Bancorp stock opened at $24.44 on Tuesday. RBB Bancorp has a 52 week low of $10.71 and a 52 week high of $25.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.50 and a 200-day moving average of $22.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $473.01 million, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.93.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 28.48% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $34.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.75 million. On average, research analysts forecast that RBB Bancorp will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. RBB Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 30.95%.

RBB Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of full service commercial bank. Its services include remote deposit, e-banking, mobile banking, commercial and investor real estate loans, business loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, SBA 7A and 504 loans, 1-4 single family residential loans, trade finance and a full range of depository accounts.

