Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) & Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) Head to Head Analysis

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) and Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) are both mid-cap utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Telephone and Data Systems alerts:

81.7% of Telephone and Data Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.8% of Vonage shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.4% of Telephone and Data Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of Vonage shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Telephone and Data Systems and Vonage’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telephone and Data Systems $5.23 billion 0.44 $226.00 million $1.93 10.32 Vonage $1.25 billion 3.05 -$36.21 million $0.17 88.94

Telephone and Data Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Vonage. Telephone and Data Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vonage, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Telephone and Data Systems and Vonage, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telephone and Data Systems 1 0 3 1 2.80 Vonage 0 3 4 0 2.57

Telephone and Data Systems presently has a consensus target price of $29.70, indicating a potential upside of 49.17%. Vonage has a consensus target price of $16.57, indicating a potential upside of 9.60%. Given Telephone and Data Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Telephone and Data Systems is more favorable than Vonage.

Risk & Volatility

Telephone and Data Systems has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vonage has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Telephone and Data Systems and Vonage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telephone and Data Systems 3.34% 3.17% 1.41% Vonage -1.84% 7.85% 3.37%

Summary

Telephone and Data Systems beats Vonage on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Telephone and Data Systems

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments. The TDS Telecom’s Wireline segment operates Wireline and Cable subsidiaries that provide communications services. The Cable segment provides interconnected voice over internet protocol and broadband services, including internet access. The company was founded by LeRoy T. Carlson in 1968 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

About Vonage

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network. The Consumer segment offers UCaaS services and features, via a single identity. The company was founded by Jeffrey Adam Citron on May 1, 2000 and is headquartered in Holmdel, NJ.

Receive News & Ratings for Telephone and Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telephone and Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.