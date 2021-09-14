Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Electric Last Mile Solutions Inc. is a pure-play commercial electric vehicle company. Electric Last Mile Solutions Inc., formerly known as Forum Merger III Corporation, is based in DELRAY BEACH, Fla. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Colliers Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ELMS opened at $8.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Electric Last Mile Solutions has a 52 week low of $7.26 and a 52 week high of $15.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.73.

Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Electric Last Mile Solutions will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELMS. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Electric Last Mile Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $149,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in the second quarter valued at $109,000. HAP Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in the second quarter valued at $209,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in the second quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in the second quarter valued at $157,000. Institutional investors own 9.52% of the company’s stock.

Electric Last Mile Solutions Company Profile

Electric Last Mile, Inc designs and manufactures last mile delivery electric vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

