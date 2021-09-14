Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avid Bioservices, Inc. is a dedicated contract development and manufacturing organization focused on development and cGMP manufacturing of biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture. The company provides process development, high quality cGMP clinical and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. It also offer process development activities, including cell line development and optimization, cell culture and feed optimization, analytical methods development and product characterization. Avid Bioservices Inc., formerly known as Peregrine Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in TUSTIN, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Avid Bioservices from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Avid Bioservices from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Avid Bioservices from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ CDMO opened at $19.78 on Monday. Avid Bioservices has a one year low of $6.89 and a one year high of $28.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 247.28 and a beta of 2.19.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06. Avid Bioservices had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 12.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Avid Bioservices will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Mark R. Ziebell sold 7,207 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total transaction of $184,571.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 18,701 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total value of $477,997.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,553 shares in the company, valued at $985,414.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,317 shares of company stock worth $801,093 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Avid Bioservices during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Avid Bioservices during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 282,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,827 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avid Bioservices during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Avid Bioservices during the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,000. Institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Avid Bioservices, Inc engages in the commercial manufacturing. The firm focuses on the biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. It specializes in clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory submissions and support.

