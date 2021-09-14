IAA (NYSE:IAA) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IAA (NYSE:IAA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IAA, Inc. provides salvage vehicle auctions and related services. It offers inbound transportation logistics, inspection, evaluation, salvage recovery, titling and settlement administrative services. IAA, Inc. is based in Westchester, Illinois. “

IAA stock opened at $53.12 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.57. IAA has a 52-week low of $49.34 and a 52-week high of $66.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. IAA had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 266.73%. The firm had revenue of $445.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.86 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IAA will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in IAA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,240,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in IAA by 2,573.4% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 165,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,129,000 after purchasing an additional 159,369 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of IAA by 134.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 100,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,675,000 after acquiring an additional 57,581 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of IAA by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 385,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,048,000 after acquiring an additional 32,200 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in shares of IAA by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 6,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

About IAA

IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of global customers, provide buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.

