PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) Given New $34.00 Price Target at UBS Group

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) had its target price hoisted by UBS Group from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PWSC. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of PowerSchool from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of PowerSchool from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.86.

NYSE PWSC opened at $31.98 on Friday. PowerSchool has a 12 month low of $17.57 and a 12 month high of $36.56.

PowerSchool Holdings Inc is a provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education principally in North America. PowerSchool Holdings Inc is based in FOLSOM, Calif.

