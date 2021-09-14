Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $2.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seanergy Maritime from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $1.50 price target on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHIP opened at $1.40 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.09. The company has a market cap of $214.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.14 and a beta of 0.84. Seanergy Maritime has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The shipping company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Seanergy Maritime had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 2.14%. As a group, analysts expect that Seanergy Maritime will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHIP. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Seanergy Maritime during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,599,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the first quarter worth $484,000. Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in Seanergy Maritime during the second quarter worth $509,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Seanergy Maritime in the second quarter valued at $456,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Seanergy Maritime during the second quarter valued at $347,000. 3.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seanergy Maritime Company Profile

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. operates as an international shipping company. The firm engages in seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities. It focuses on owning and management of fleet of Capesize bulk carriers. The company was founded on January 4, 2008 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

